Sailing-Luna Rossa crush Team UK in Challenger Series final to book TNZ showdown

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Luna Rossa secured qualification for next month's America's Cup on Sunday after winning both races on day four, crushing INEOS Team UK 7-1 in the Challenger Series final in Auckland.

Having won their first race of the best-of-13 series on Saturday, Ben Ainslie's Team UK made a confident start once again and took a slender lead before the Italians roared back into the contest.

Luna Rossa raced past their rivals in a flash to take control heading into the first gate and never looked back, crossing the finish line one minute and 45 seconds ahead for a 6-1 lead.

Despite conceding a penalty for an early start, Jimmy Spithill and co-helmsman Francesco Bruni found another gear in the eighth race as Luna Rossa coasted to convincing victory by 56 seconds.

The Italians will take on holders Team New Zealand for the America's Cup, the world's oldest sporting trophy, starting March 6. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)