Saints QB Brees set for MRI, X-ray on injured ribs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo an MRI exam and an X-ray on his injured ribs after he was unable to finish Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Sean Payton said.

Brees, 41, did not play in the second half after he absorbed a big hit before halftime from San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kentavius Street. Jameis Winston replaced Brees at quarterback to start the second half, and the Saints pulled away for a 27-13 win.

Street drew a penalty for roughing the passer on the hit that injured Brees. The Saints sent in Taysom Hill at quarterback with Brees lining up wide on the next play, and Hill stayed in for the next play as Brees headed to the sideline.

Brees returned for the following drive, which marked his last action of the game. He had a 103.4 passer rating after completing 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Winston, 26, completed 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards in the second half.

