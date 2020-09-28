Santana, Reyes deliver another comeback win for Indians vs. Pirates

Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes each homered and drove in four runs Sunday as the Cleveland Indians erased a four-run deficit in an 8-6 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to take two of three in a weekend series.

Cleveland will host the Yankees in the playoffs as the four seed, if the Chicago White Sox lose to the visiting Cubs on Sunday. Otherwise, the Indians will be on the road as a wild card selection.

Reyes hit a three-run homer, and Santana, who entered the game in a 4-for-41 funk, hit a two-run homer and two-run double. The Indians (35-25) saved their largest comeback win for the finale.

Jose Osuna hit a solo homer and an RBI single, Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a solo homer and Adam Frazier added a two-run double for Pittsburgh (19-41).

Cal Quantrill started in a bullpen game for Cleveland. He gave up two runs and four hits in three innings while striking out two.

James Karinchak (1-2), the sixth of eight Indians pitchers, struck out the side in the seventh. Brad Hand earned a four-out save, his 16th.

Pittsburgh starter J.T. Brubaker gave up five runs and seven hits in five-plus innings while striking out three and walking two. Nik Turley (0-3) gave up three runs and two hits in the seventh.

With two outs in the second, Pittsburgh's J.T. Riddle reached on a two-base error. Osuna singled him home to make it 1-0.

Hayes boosted that to 2-0 in the third with his fifth homer, to center.

The Indians tied it in the third. Cesar Hernandez reached on a bunt single ahead of Santana's eighth homer, to center.

In the fifth, Osuna led off with his fourth homer, to right-center, for a 3-2 Pirates edge. Frazier doubled. Hayes was intentionally walked. Frazier then scored as Colin Moran reached on Francisco Lindor's throwing error, the first error this season by a Cleveland shortstop.

Pittsburgh pushed it to 6-2 in the sixth. Riddle singled with one out and Osuna doubled him to third. Frazier drove in both with a double to right-center field.

The Indians drew to within 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth. After Jose Ramirez doubled and Santana walked, Reyes homered to center, his ninth.

In the seventh, Hernandez was hit by a pitch, went to third on Ramirez's double, and both scored on Santana's double for a 7-6 Cleveland lead. Santana scored on Reyes' sacrifice fly.

