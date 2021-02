DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A Saudi appeal court has rejected the claim of human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul that she was tortured in jail, members of her family said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The appeal maintains its first decision: denies the torture. The reason? The burden of proof is on Loujain," wrote her sister, Lina.

Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the case. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)