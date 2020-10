DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, birthplace of Islam, on Tuesday condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammad and any attempts to link Islam with terrorism.

The statement by a foreign ministry official, carried on state media, did not refer to calls in some Muslim countries for a boycott of French products over images being displayed in France of the Prophet. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Sam Holmes)