Saudi Arabia in talks with vaccine companies to provide vaccines to Yemen, Africa - finance minister

26 Jan 2021 / 16:48 H.

    DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Tuesday his country is talking to vaccine producers to provide vaccines to low-income countries such as Yemen and countries in Africa.

    "We are negotiating with a lot of the vaccination companies to provide more vaccination particularly to low income countries," he said during a virtual World Economic Forum in Davos.

    He said Yemen for example and some of the African nations would not be able to get enough vaccines through the COVAX facility - the global pooled procurement mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alison Williams)

