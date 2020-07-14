Saudi Arabia permanently cancels licence of Qatar's beIN Sports

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Competition (GAC) said on Tuesday it has permanently canceled the licence of Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, which has been barred from broadcasting in the kingdom since mid-2017 under a dispute with Qatar.

GAC said in a statement carried on its website and by state television that it was also fining beIN Sports 10 million riyals ($2.67 million) for practices "that restrict competition".

There was no immediate comment from beIN or Qatari authorities.

