CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and the reopening of its ports from March 31 to May 17, the Saudi state news agency SPA said on Friday, citing an interior ministry official.

The health minister has said that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines are being delayed. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey)