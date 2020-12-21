SEARCH
SAUDI ARABIA SUSPENDS ENTRY TO THE KINGDOM THROUGH LAND AND SEA PORTS FOR A WEEK - STATE NEWS AGENCY

21 Dec 2020 / 04:54 H.

