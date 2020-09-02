Saudi Arabia to allow UAE-Israel flights through its airspace

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday gave permission for all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates to use its airspace, its state news agency reported, ahead of the expected launch of scheduled Israel-UAE flights.

An Israeli airliner chartered to carry U.S. and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi flew over Saudi Arabia this week, the first official flight by an Israeli carrier over the kingdom.

