CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince, who also holds the title of defense minister, discussed with Japan's defense minister cooperation in defense fields and security of marine traffic, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister Taro Kono discussed, in a phone call, regional security issues and efforts to ensure the security and safety of maritime traffic, SPA said.

