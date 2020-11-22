Saudi foreign minister: relations with Turkey 'good, amicable'

RIYADH/BEIRUT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Reuters on Saturday that his country had "good and amicable" relations with Turkey and that there was no data to suggest that there was an informal boycott of Turkish products.

He also said in a virtual interview on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit that the kingdom, along with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, was continuing to seek a way to end a dispute with Qatar, although they continued to want to address legitimate security concerns. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Raya Jalabi in Beirut; Editing by Kevin Liffey)