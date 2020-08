CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Jazan civil defence said on Monday that a military projectile was fired by Yemen's Houthi group at a border village, causing no casualties or injuries, Saudi state TV said on twitter.

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)