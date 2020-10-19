SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SAUDI KING ORDERS REFORMATION OF AJOUTA COUNCIL WITH 150 MEMBERS-EKHBARIA

19 Oct 2020 / 02:42 H.

    SAUDI KING ORDERS REFORMATION OF AJOUTA COUNCIL WITH 150 MEMBERS-EKHBARIA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast