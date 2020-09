CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman sacked on Monday the joint forces commander by placing him into retirement and referring him for investigation, Saudi state TV said.

The king also relieved, in a royal decree, the deputy emir of Al-Jouf region from his post and referred him as well, along with a number of officers and civil servants in the ministry of defense, for investigation for corruption, state TV added. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba)