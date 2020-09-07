SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SAUDI KING SALMAN CALLED U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP, DISCUSSED G20 - STATE NEWS AGENCY

07 Sep 2020 / 06:08 H.

    SAUDI KING SALMAN CALLED U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP, DISCUSSED G20 - STATE NEWS AGENCY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast