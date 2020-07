CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday via video call from Kind Faisal Hospital, state news agency (SPA) said.

On Monday Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler was admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Raya Jalabi, wirting by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Chris Reese)