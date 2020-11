RIYADH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and a group of Middle Eastern countries have launched a new organization to accelerate the growth of the digital economy, a statement from the Saudi communications ministry said on Thursday.

The group, to be known as the Digital Cooperation Organization, also includes Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, the statement said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jan Harvey)