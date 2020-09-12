Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launches attack on two targets in Sanaa - Yemeni army spokesman

ADEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched an attack early on Saturday on two targets in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi movement, residents and a spokesman for the Yemeni army told Reuters.

The coalition launched nine air strikes on a military engineering camp and the headquarters of the national security apparatus, they said.

The coalition targeted a meeting of high-level Houthi leaders at the camp, the spokesman, Waddah Al-Debeish, said. (Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Sandra Maler)