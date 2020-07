DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said it destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday. The two remotely controlled boats were threatening navigation, the coalition said. They were destroyed south of the Yemeni port of Salif, it added. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams)