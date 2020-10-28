Saudi-led coalition says destroyed Houthi drones launched toward kingdom - Saudi TV

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a number of explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group in the direction of the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported on Wednesday.

The Houthis said they attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, in a region close to the border with Yemen, with an explosives-laden drone on Tuesday.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle)