Saudi-led coalition says destroyed Houthi drones launched toward kingdom - Saudi TV

28 Oct 2020 / 19:15 H.

    DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a number of explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group in the direction of the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported on Wednesday.

    The Houthis said they attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, in a region close to the border with Yemen, with an explosives-laden drone on Tuesday.

    The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle)

