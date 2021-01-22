Saudi-led forces say thwart two attacks by Yemen's Houthis

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement said had it thwarted two attacks by the Houthis on Friday morning, including destroying an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Twitter.

The coalition also intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.

The Saudi-led coalition since 2015 has fought the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)