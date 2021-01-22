Saudi minister optimistic that ties with U.S will be 'excellent' under Biden - Al-Arabiya

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed optimism that relations between Riyadh and Washington will be "excellent" under U.S. President Joe Biden, Al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Thursday.

The appointments made by Biden show "understanding of the common issues" by the new U.S.. administration, the minister added, according to Twitter posts by the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones)