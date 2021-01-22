SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

SAUDI MINISTER SAYS OPENING SAUDI EMBASSY IN DOHA WILL HAPPEN ''IN DAYS'' - AL ARABIYA

22 Jan 2021 / 01:18 H.

    SAUDI MINISTER SAYS OPENING SAUDI EMBASSY IN DOHA WILL HAPPEN ''IN DAYS'' - AL ARABIYA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast