Saudi minister stresses bringing Israel, Palestinians into talks

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The main focus of Middle East peace efforts should be to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to the negotiating table, the Saudi foreign minister said on Thursday in a comment suggesting that Israeli-Saudi normalization is unlikely any time soon.

"I believe that the focus now needs to be on getting the Palestinians and the Israelis back to the negotiating table. In the end, the only thing that can deliver lasting peace and lasting stability is an agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in a virtual appearance at a U.S. think tank. (Reporting By Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed, Editing by Franklin Paul)