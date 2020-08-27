SEARCH
Saudi public prosecutor orders review of death penalty sentences for 3 minors

27 Aug 2020 / 15:07 H.

    RIYADH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Saudi public prosecutor has ordered a review of death penalties issued against three individuals, including the nephew of prominent cleric whose execution sparked demonstrations in Saudi Arabia and Iran, a statement said on Thursday.

    Ali al-Nimr, the nephew of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, Dawoud al-Marhoon and Abdullah al-Zaher, were sentenced to death in 2016 for terrorism-related crimes committed before they had reached the age of 18 years. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Toby Chopra)

