Saudi public prosecutor orders review of death penalty sentences for 3 minors

RIYADH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Saudi public prosecutor has ordered a review of death penalties issued against three individuals, including the nephew of prominent cleric whose execution sparked demonstrations in Saudi Arabia and Iran, a statement said on Thursday.

Ali al-Nimr, the nephew of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, Dawoud al-Marhoon and Abdullah al-Zaher, were sentenced to death in 2016 for terrorism-related crimes committed before they had reached the age of 18 years. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Toby Chopra)