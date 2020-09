RIYADH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund on Monday signed an agreement with Riyadh Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi to finance up to 160 billion riyals ($42.66 billion) of tourism projects in the kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals) (Reporting by Aziz EL Yaakoubi and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew Heavens)