MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gunmen on Saturday released 42 people, including 27 students, who were kidnapped from a boarding school last week in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger, its governor said. (Reporting by Maiduguri Newsroom and Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)