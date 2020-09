LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Scotland will require travellers returning from Portugal and French Polynesia from 0300 GMT on Saturday to quarantine for 14 days, Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf said on Twitter on Thursday.

Wales earlier on Thursday also added Portugal to its quarantine list, but England did not do so, despite the number of cases in the country rising above the threshold at which the measure is considered.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)