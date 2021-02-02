Scotland to quarantine everyone arriving from abroad, first minister says

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Scottish government will require everyone arriving directly into Scotland from overseas to quarantine, regardless of where they have come from, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm today that we intend to introduce a managed quarantine requirement for anyone who arrives directly into Scotland, regardless of which country they have come from," Sturgeon said in the Scottish parliament. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Estelle Shirbon, Editing by Paul Sandle)