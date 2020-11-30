SEARCH
SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER STURGEON SAYS: THERE IS LOTS OF UNCERTAINTY RIGHT NOW DUE TO THE PANDEMIC

30 Nov 2020 / 15:46 H.

