Seahawks clinch playoff spot with win over Washington

Carlos Hyde scored on a 50-yard run and the Seattle Seahawks held off a late rally to clinch a playoff berth with a 20-15 victory against the host Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md.

Russell Wilson threw for a touchdown and rushed for 55 yards for the Seahawks (10-4), who reached the postseason for the ninth time in coach Pete Carroll's 11 seasons.

NFC East-leading Washington (6-8) had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Washington's third-ranked pass defense limited Wilson to 121 yards on 18-of-27 passing, but gave up a season-high 181 yards on the ground. Seattle's Chris Carson rushed for a game-high 63 yards on 15 carries.

Washington's Dwayne Haskins Jr., playing in place of the injured Alex Smith, was 38-of-55 passing for 295 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Logan Thomas made 13 catches for 101 yards.

Trailing 20-3, Washington scored twice in the fourth quarter. Peyton Barber capped a 96-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge and Haskins hit J.D. McKissic with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 7:16 remaining.

After forcing a three-and-out, Washington got the ball back on its own 14-yard line with 5:34 left.

Haskins drove Washington to the Seahawks' 23 with 1:18 remaining, but back-to-back sacks by L.J. Collier and Carlos Dunlap forced Washington into a fourth-and-24 from the 37. Haskins' desperation heave into the end zone with 51 seconds left fell incomplete.

Wilson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Hollister with 1:45 remaining in the first half to give the Seahawks a 13-0 lead.

Washington's Dustin Hopkins kicked a 48-yard field goal with six seconds left to make it 13-3 at the half.

Hyde's touchdown run on the Seahawks' first possession of the second half made it 20-3.

Seattle's Jason Myers kicked 43- and 40-yard field goals in the first half. The latter was Myers' 31st consecutive successful kick, breaking the franchise record set by Olindo Mare in 2010.

