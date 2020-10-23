Seahawks: No fans for Week 8 home game vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that their Week 8 clash against the visiting San Francisco 49ers will be held without fans in attendance.

The Seahawks have played their first three home games without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"After careful consideration with public health officials, the Seahawks will continue without fans in attendance for their Week 8 home game vs. the San Francisco 49ers on November 1," the team announced on its official website.

"The Seahawks have been working closely with public health officials and Governor (Jay) Inslee's office regarding the safest possible gameday experience, and will continue following their lead on future decisions about gameday. The team will communicate future decisions as quickly as possible."

The Seahawks, who are off to a 5-0 start, have four more home games remaining this season. They will host the Arizona Cardinals (Nov. 19), the New York Giants (Dec. 6), New York Jets (Dec. 13) and Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 27).

--Field Level Media