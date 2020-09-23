Seahawks put WR Dorsett (foot) on IR

The Seattle Seahawks put wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve Tuesday, giving their free-agent pickup more time to heal an ailing foot.

Dorsett has yet to play for the Seahawks after signing a one-year contract with the team in March. Coach Pete Carroll had already said the 27-year-old would not play this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

The earliest Dorsett could return would be Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals; the Seahawks have a bye in Week 6.

Dorsett has been dealing with the injury for months.

Dorsett recorded a career-best five touchdown receptions while playing for the New England Patriots last season. He caught 29 passes for 397 yards in 14 games (four starts).

Dorsett was the 29th overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 but hasn't lived up to that billing. His best season was 2016, when he set career highs of 33 receptions for 528 yards.

Overall, he has 124 catches for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns in 71 games (15 starts), with the Colts (2015-16) and Patriots (2017-19). He was part of a Super Bowl championship team with New England in 2018, catching two touchdown passes in the postseason.

