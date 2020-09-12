Seahawks special teams coordinator Schneider takes indefinite leave

Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has left the team indefinitely for personal reasons, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday.

Carroll didn't divulge why Schneider needs to step away.

Assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo will run the unit during Schneider's leave.

Schneider, 49, is in his 11th season as Seattle's special teams coordinator. He came to the Seahawks in 2010 with Carroll after the latter left Southern California to be Seattle's coach. Schneider spent 2009 at USC.

Schneider also coached special teams for the then-Oakland Raiders for two seasons (2007-08). He had other college stints at Colorado State (1994-2002), UCLA (2003-05) and Iowa State (2006).

Schneider was a linebacker at Colorado State from 1990-93. He earned first team All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior.

Also, backup offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Receiver Phillip Dorsett (foot) is questionable.

