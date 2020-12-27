Seahawks TE Olsen activated from injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen was activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Olsen is eligible to play in Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams (9-5). He has been sidelined since rupturing the plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle's 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 19.

The Seahawks (10-4) also activated defensive tackle Bryan Mone, who went on injured reserve last month with an ailing ankle.

"You're going to see Greg come up and you're going to see Mone come up this week," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Saturday.

Olsen, 35, has 23 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season.

He was a Pro Bowl selection for the Carolina Panthers on three occasions, 2014-16, gaining 1,000-plus yards each season. He has 741 career catches for 8,668 yards and 60 touchdowns.

The Panthers released Olsen in February, and the Seahawks signed him to a one-year, $7 million deal.

Mone, 25, has recorded seven tackles and a half-sack in eight games this season.

The Seahawks also elevated wide receiver Penny Hart off the practice squad. He is eligible to play on Sunday before reverting back to the practice squad on Monday.

