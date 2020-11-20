Seahawks TE Olsen out with plantar fascia injury

Seattle Seahawks veteran tight end Greg Olsen ruptured the plantar fascia in his left foot in Thursday night's 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Olsen, in his first season in Seattle after 13 seasons with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, suffered the injury on a non-contact play in the fourth quarter. He tore the plantar fascia in his right foot in December 2018.

"It's a little early, but he has a fascia tear injury that he's had before in his other foot," coach Pete Carroll said. "He knows exactly what it is and sometimes when it ruptures like it did, we think it's the best thing for a quick recovery. So we'll see what happens and wish him the best and hopefully he can make it back. The fact that he's already had this before really helps him understand what's coming up."

Olsen was helped off the field and later carted to the locker room.

It was unclear Friday whether he'd be able to return later in the season or in the playoffs, should the NFC West-leading Seahawks (7-3) qualify.

Olsen, 35, started eight of the Seahawks' 10 games this season and has 23 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown.

He was a Pro Bowl receiver for the Panthers three times, 2014-16, gaining 1,000-plus yards each season. He has 741 career catches for 8,668 yards and 60 touchdowns.

The Panthers released Olsen in February, and the Seahawks signed him to a one-year, $7 million deal.

