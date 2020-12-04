Seahawks' WR Gordon conditionally reinstated by NFL

Coming off his sixth NFL suspension since 2013, wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated and will be able to join the Seattle Seahawks for the last two weeks of the regular season.

Gordon, 29, has been suspended for substance abuse five times. He applied for reinstatement in June and re-signed with the Seahawks in September, agreeing to a one-year deal. Prior to his most recent suspension, Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games for Seattle after he was claimed on waivers from the New England Patriots.

According to a statement by the NFL, Gordon can begin COVID-19 testing on Friday and join the Seahawks on Dec. 9 if his tests are negative. He will not be able to practice or travel with Seattle, or attend games, though, until Dec. 21. Prior to that date Gordon will only be able to attend meetings and work out individually.

He will be eligible for the Seahawks' last two regular-season games: at home against the Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 27) and at the San Francisco 49ers (Jan. 3).

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Gordon could serve as a valuable third receiver for the Seahawks, who are led by DK Metcalf (58 catches for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns this season) and Tyler Lockett (70 catches, 771 yards, eight touchdowns). The Seahawks rank fourth in receiving yards (3,216) and are second in receiving touchdowns (31), but are 26th in third-down conversions (39.5 %).

With Seattle and New England last season, Gordon had 27 catches for 426 yards in 11 games, but in 2018 with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns he caught 41 passes for 737 yards in 12 games.

--Field Level Media