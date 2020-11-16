SEC Chairman Clayton to step down at end of year -statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will step down from his position at the end of the year, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

"Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has been the highlight of my career," Clayton said in a statement. "I am proud of our collective efforts to advance each part of the SEC's tripartite mission, always with an eye on the interests of our Main Street investors." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; editing by Louise Heavens)