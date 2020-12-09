Second Dodgers scout dies from COVID-19 complications

For the second time in a week a scout with the Los Angeles Dodgers has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.

Jario Castillo, a scout from the Dominican Republic, passed away on Sunday. He was 31.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Jairo Castillo, who recently passed away in the Dominican Republic," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in a statement. "Tragically, Jairo's promising baseball career was just getting started and his death will be felt deeply by everyone who crossed paths with him. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

Castillo also had worked for the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers before joining the Dodgers as an international crosschecker for his home country.

Castillo signed with the New York Mets as a player out of the Dominican Republic at the age of 16.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds for his wife and two young sons, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Last Thursday the Dodgers announced the passing of 72-year-old scout Lon Joyce, who was with the team as a full-time scout since 1992.

Joyce was inducted into the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in 2008. He also was a successful coach at the college and high school ranks.

-- Field Level Media