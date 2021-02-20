Second Google AI ethics leader fired, she says amid staff protest

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Friday fired scientist Margaret Mitchell, she said in a Twitter post, after weeks of being under investigation for moving thousands of files outside the company amid a battle over research freedom and diversity.

Google and Mitchell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google's ethics in artificial intelligence research unit has been under scrutiny since December's dismissal of scientist Timnit Gebru, which prompted protest from thousands of Google workers. (Reporting by Paresh Dave and Jeffrey Dastin Editing by Chris Reese)