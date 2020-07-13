Security firm G4S to cut more than 1,000 jobs - union GMB

July 13 (Reuters) - Security services provider G4S would cut 1,150 jobs as part of its business restructuring program, trade union GMB said on Thursday.

The news was first reported https://www.standard.co.uk/business/g4s-slash-jobs-a4496611.html by Evening Standard, which said most of the job cuts would be from among cash handlers as people used less cash and switched to digital payments during coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The union said it was in talks with the British company.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)