Sei Young Kim has No. 1 in sight at U.S. Women's Open

Sei Young Kim set her sights on becoming the No. 1 player in the world after the 2020 Olympic Games were postponed, and the 27-year-old South Korean is closing in on that goal entering this week's U.S. Women's Open.

Kim won the first major of her career at the Women's PGA Championship in October and followed it up with a win at the Pelican Women's Championship.

She has risen to No. 2 in the Rolex Rankings and arrived at the Champions Golf Club in Houston this week as the clear favorite. Offered at +600 by BetRivers, the next shortest odds are for Canadian Brooke Henderson at +1100.

Kim's 12 career LPGA Tour victories puts her behind only Hall of Famers Se Ri Pak (25) and Inbee Park (20) on the all-time win list among South Korean players.

While the United State's Danielle Kang holds a narrow lead over Park in the Race to the CME Globe, it's Kim who leads the Player of the Year race. She and Kang are the only players with multiple wins in 2020, but one of Kim's was that elusive first major title.

"I think there's a bit more pressure being a major champion coming to a major tournament, but again, nothing is going to change with my preparation," she said. "I'm going to try to stay composed and try to finish strong."

Kim has finished in the top 20 in each of her five events since returning to the LPGA tour in August following a seven-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. That also includes a tie for fifth at the NW Arkansas Championship.

"I felt like previously my game fluctuated quite a bit throughout the season, but this season what's been different was I was able to be consistent with my performance," she said. "And because I'm playing well, I just want to continue on this momentum and try to finish strong every tournament."

The U.S. Women's Open will be followed by next week's CME Group Tour Championship. That gives Kim two excellent opportunities to pass countrywoman Jin Young Ko, who returned from her own pandemic hiatus last month.

"Since I was young, I dreamt of being No. 1 in the world one day, and I'm glad that I have a chance to do that."

--Field Level Media