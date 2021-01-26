SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Senate Republican leader McConnell offers support for power-sharing deal with Democrats

26 Jan 2021 / 10:48 H.

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mitch McConnell, the U.S. Senate Republican leader, in a statement on Monday said he would support a power-sharing agreement with Democrats after days of impasse held up the basic organization and daily work of the 50-50 chamber.

    Democrat Chuck Schumer, now the majority leader thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, and McConnell had been at odds over the Republican's demand that Democrats promise to protect the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote supermajority to advance most legislation. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Tom Hogue)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast