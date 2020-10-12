Senate Republicans will go with Trump on coronavirus stimulus -White House spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Senate will go along with what President Donald Trump wants in coronavirus relief legislation, a White House spokeswoman said on Monday, as the White House pursues a deal with Democratic lawmakers.

"I believe Senate Republicans will ultimately come along with what the president wants - the president noted that yesterday," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News. "We believe Senate Republicans are not what's blocking this. It is Democrats." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Kevin Liffey)