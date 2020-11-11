Senate's McConnell backs smaller coronavirus relief bill, omnibus appropriations bill by year's end

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he did not see a need for a giant coronavirus relief bill and there was bipartisan interest in passing an omnibus appropriations bill before the end of year.

"We need to think about, if we're gonna come up with a bipartisan package here, about what size is appropriate," the Republican McConnell told reporters. "It seems to me that snag that hung us up for months is still there. I don't think the current situation demands a multi-trillion dollar package. So I think it should be highly targeted, very similar to what I put on the floor in both October and September." (Reporting by David Morgan and Doina Chiacu;)