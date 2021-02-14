Senators acquire C Ryan Dzingel in trade with Hurricanes

The Ottawa Senators acquired center Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday in exchange for forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette.

Dzingel, who played his first three-plus seasons (2015-19) with the Senators, has two goals and two assists in 11 games this season.

Dzingel, 28, has 171 points (76 goals, 95 assists) in 343 games with Ottawa, the Columbus Blue Jackets (2019) and the Hurricanes (2019-21).

Drafted in the seventh round by the Senators in 2011, he had 171 points in 343 games with Ottawa before being traded to Columbus on Feb. 23, 2019 for forward Anthony Duclair.

Galchenyuk, who turned 27 on Friday, had one goal in eight games in his first season with Ottawa. He has scored 321 points (136 goals, 185 assists) in 557 games with the Montreal Canadiens (2012-18), Arizona Coyotes (2018-19), Pittsburgh Penguins (2019-20), Minnesota Wild (2020) and Senators.

Paquette, 27, tallied one goal in nine games in his first season with Ottawa. He played his first seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, registering 85 points (47 goals, 38 assists) and 345 penalty minutes in 377 games from 2014-20. He won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay last season.

--Field Level Media