Senators won't offer contract to longtime G Anderson

The Ottawa Senators are moving on from longtime goaltender Craig Anderson and will not offer him a contract for the 2020-21 season, general manager Pierre Dorion said Wednesday.

"He's the winningest goalie in this organization. I'll go on the record and say he's the most performing goalie in this organization, the best goalie we've ever had," Dorion said, per NHL.com. "But it's time for us to take another direction and we thank him for everything he did."

Anderson will become a free agent next month.

Ottawa acquired Anderson, now 39, in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in February 2011. In 34 games (31 starts) in the recently completed season, he was 11-17-2 with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

In his 10 seasons in Ottawa, he set the franchise high for goaltenders in games (435), starts (422), wins (202) and save percentage (.914). His 28 shutouts place him second on the team's career list, two behind Patrick Lalime.

Anderson has a career 289-251-69 record with 42 shutouts with the Chicago Blackhawks (2002-06), Florida Panthers (2006-09), Avalanche (2009-11) and Senators.

In 40 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Senators, he was 21-18 with a 2.30 GAA, .928 save percentage and three shutouts. In 2017, the Senators lost in the Eastern Conference finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games.

"When we made that run a few years ago, everyone knows that Craig was probably our MVP," Dorion said. "It's unfortunate that we were never able to win a Cup with Craig, but Craig did many wonderful things for this organization."

An Illinois native, Anderson was a third-round selection of the Blackhawks in the 2001 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media