BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the country will keep pursuing a higher level of opening up across the board, and will strengthen its commitment to build an open world economy.

China will also deliver its promise of making Chinese vaccines a global public good, Wang said in a forum hosted by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Toby Chopra)