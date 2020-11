MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The secretary of Nagorno-Karabakh's security council has left his post in protest against a ceasefire agreement signed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the RIA news agency reported.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)